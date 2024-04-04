Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Donate Life Knight
April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced plans for Donate Life Knight, presented by Nevada Donor Network, on Saturday, April 6, when the Silver Knights host the Colorado Eagles for a 1 p.m. PT puck-drop at Lee's Family Forum. The team will raise awareness for organ donation, celebrating donor success stories throughout the afternoon.
Fans in attendance will receive a souvenir poster and a glow-stick, provided by Nevada Donor Network. Throughout the evening, fans who have saved lives via organ donation will be recognized as Heroes of the Game.
Active-duty military members, veterans, and first-responders will also receive a co-branded puck courtesy of Tactical Night Vision Company, while supplies last. Fans may visit Guest Services and present identification to receive their puck.
Silver Knights players will wear Donate Life theme jerseys during warm-ups, and those autographed jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the game on the arena concourse behind Section 6. Additionally, the Silver Knights have collaborated with Jeanius Jackets (@jeaniusjackets on Instagram) to create two custom jackets to celebrate the occasion. One of the jackets will be available in the auction, and the other will be donated.
The auction will begin at 11:45 a.m. PT and conclude at 3 p.m. PT. Fans can also bid on these jerseys online by visiting HSKDonor.givesmart.com or texting "HSKDonor" to 76278. Proceeds from this jersey auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation and their charitable efforts in the community.
Limited single-game tickets for Donate Life Knight are still available. Click here to purchase.
Donate Life Knight will be televised on Vegas 34, and broadcast on radio on 1230 AM "The Game."
