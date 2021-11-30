Texas Stars Announce December 22 Time Change
November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League Affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the following time change for an upcoming home game at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Stars' game on December 22, 2021 against the Manitoba Moose, originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT, has been moved back to a 6:00 p.m. start time.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
TEXAS STARS: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 2100 Avenue of the Stars. Cedar Park, TX 78613. 512-600-5000.
