Texas Stars Announce December 22 Time Change

November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League Affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the following time change for an upcoming home game at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars' game on December 22, 2021 against the Manitoba Moose, originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT, has been moved back to a 6:00 p.m. start time.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

TEXAS STARS: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 2100 Avenue of the Stars. Cedar Park, TX 78613. 512-600-5000.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.