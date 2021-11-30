Iowa Wild Announce Roster Changes

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray announced today the team has recalled forward Bryce Gervais and goaltender Hunter Jones from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. The team also announced it has reassigned defenseman Adrien Beraldo to the Heartlanders.

Gervais, 29 (2/26/1992), played in six games for the Wild before being reassigned to the Heartlanders on Nov. 16, 2021. He has recorded three points (2-1=3) in six games with the Heartlanders this season.

Jones, 21 (9/21/2000), appeared in 19 games with the Wild in the 2020-21 season, posting a 3.55 goals against average (GAA) and an .882 save percentage (SV%) in that span. In 11 games with the Heartlanders this season, Jones has recorded a 4.09 GAA and an .882 SV%. He was originally selected by Minnesota in the second round (59th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Beraldo, 21 (1/13/2000), was recalled by the Wild on Nov. 26, 2021, but did not appear in any games. He has recorded four points (1-3=4) in nine games with the Heartlanders this season.

The Wild are in action against Chicago on the road on Thursday, Dec. 2. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

