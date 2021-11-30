Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday released left wing Max Humitz from his professional tryout.

The second-year pro skated in four games for the Griffins from Nov. 17-28, logging a plus-two rating. This was Humitz's second stint with Grand Rapids this season, as he appeared in two outings from Nov. 5-6 and bagged an assist during his AHL season debut on Nov. 5 at Iowa. Humitz has registered six points (3-3-6) and two penalty minutes in 14 AHL contests, all coming with Grand Rapids.

The 26-year-old will return to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, where he has amassed six points (1-5-6) and a plus-four rating through six games.

