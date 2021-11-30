D'Orio Returns to Pens, Nappier Reassigned to Nailers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Alex D'Orio has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Additionally, goaltender Tommy Nappier has been reassigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.

D'Orio rose to prominence with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old logged a 6-3-1 record and finished fourth in the league in goals against average (2.18) as well as fifth in save percentage (.915).

In seven games with Wheeling this season, D'Orio has amassed a 4-2-0 record, 3.25 goals against average and .885 save percentage. In 49 career games with Wheeling, D'Orio has amassed a 3.31 goals against average, .891 save percentage, one shutout and an 18-23-3 record.

Pittsburgh signed D'Orio to a three-year, entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after he won the QMJHL Championship with the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Sherbrooke, Québec native proceeded to lead the QMJHL in saves (1478) during 2017-18.

Nappier has played four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, going 1-3-0 with a 3.08 goals against average and .900 save percentage. Nappier's lone win came during a relief appearance on Nov. 12, during which he denied 10 of 10 shots as the Penguins downed the Charlotte Checkers, 2-1.

The 23-year-old netminder from St. Louis, Missouri has also dressed in four games for the Nailers this season. In those four contests, Nappier amassed a 2-2-0 record, 2.62 goals against average and .877 save percentage. Over the course of the past two seasons, Nappier has a 4-7-0 record with Wheeling, a 2.52 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is on the road for its next game on Friday, Dec. 3 against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. The Penguins return home to face off against the Charlotte Checkers the next day, Saturday, Dec. 4, for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game. Game time for the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

