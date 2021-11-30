Preds Acquire Sherwood from Sens

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has acquired forward Kole Sherwood from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations.

Sherwood has posted four points (1g-3a) in 13 games for the Belleville Senators - Ottawa's AHL affiliate - this season, his fourth as a professional. In 2020-21, Sherwood split time between the NHL and AHL in Columbus' organization, skating in six games for the Blue Jackets and nine games for the Cleveland Monsters, recording his first career NHL point on April 12, 2021 vs. Chicago. Sherwood made his professional debut with Cleveland in 2016-17 and went on to appear in a career-high 56 games the following season, posting 16 goals and 25 points; in 2019-20, he tallied 13 points (10g-3a) in 43 games for the Monsters. He has skated in 11 career NHL contests and owns 46 points (30g-16a) in 123 career AHL appearances.

Undrafted, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound forward signed with Columbus in July 2015 and went on to play three OHL seasons from 2015-18, winning the 2016 league title with London and tallying a combined 179 points (75g-104a) in 180 games. The Columbus, Ohio, native is a product of the Ohio Blue Jackets AAA program and also featured in three USHL games for Youngstown in 2014-15.

The Admirals return home to Panther Arena when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, December 1st at 7 pm.

