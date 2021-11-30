Preds Acquire Sherwood from Sens
November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has acquired forward Kole Sherwood from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations.
Sherwood has posted four points (1g-3a) in 13 games for the Belleville Senators - Ottawa's AHL affiliate - this season, his fourth as a professional. In 2020-21, Sherwood split time between the NHL and AHL in Columbus' organization, skating in six games for the Blue Jackets and nine games for the Cleveland Monsters, recording his first career NHL point on April 12, 2021 vs. Chicago. Sherwood made his professional debut with Cleveland in 2016-17 and went on to appear in a career-high 56 games the following season, posting 16 goals and 25 points; in 2019-20, he tallied 13 points (10g-3a) in 43 games for the Monsters. He has skated in 11 career NHL contests and owns 46 points (30g-16a) in 123 career AHL appearances.
Undrafted, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound forward signed with Columbus in July 2015 and went on to play three OHL seasons from 2015-18, winning the 2016 league title with London and tallying a combined 179 points (75g-104a) in 180 games. The Columbus, Ohio, native is a product of the Ohio Blue Jackets AAA program and also featured in three USHL games for Youngstown in 2014-15.
The Admirals return home to Panther Arena when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, December 1st at 7 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2021
- Preds Acquire Sherwood from Sens - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Sign Wyatt Ege to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Announce Roster Changes - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Welcome Rockford for Two-Game Set, Travel to Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bunnaman and Willman Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Stars Announce December 22 Time Change - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Wednesday Game vs. Bakersfield Postponed - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's Bakersfield-Stockton Game - AHL
- Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Partner with Michael Symon and a Special Wish for National Cookie Day - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Patrick Watling to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose and Stars Announce December 22 Game Time Change - Manitoba Moose
- DeLeo Reassigned to Comets - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack vs. Thunderbirds Game on December 1st Postponed - Hartford Wolf Pack
- American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's Springfield-Hartford Game - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's Springfield-Hartford Game - AHL
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Medical Updates to Four Players - Rockford IceHogs
- D'Orio Returns to Pens, Nappier Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Slavin Earns First NHL Callup; Kurashev Joins IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Preds Acquire Sherwood from Sens
- Ads Win Streak in Rockford Snapped
- Admirals Stumble against Griffins
- Admirals Get Two from Predators
- Admirals to Host Food Drive Wednesday