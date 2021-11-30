Moose and Stars Announce December 22 Game Time Change

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars announced today their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas will now start at 6 p.m. CT.

Coverage of the game on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV will begin at 5:45 p.m. CT.

