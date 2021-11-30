Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Patrick Watling to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Patrick Watling to a professional tryout contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Watling, 28, has skated in 14 games with the Wheeling Nailers leading the team in both goals (9) and assists (15). Last season the 6-foot, 180-pound forward tied for first on the Nailers with 48 total points (18g, 30a) in 51 games.

Watling has appeared in 168 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Tulsa and Orlando posting 57 goals and 104 assists. He has also played in 29 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies during the 2014-15 season tallying three points (2g, 1a).

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

