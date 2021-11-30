DeLeo Reassigned to Comets

November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have reassigned forward Chase DeLeo to the Utica Comets.

DeLeo, 26, skated in two games with the Devils in his first recall to New Jersey. DeLeo remains the leading scorer of the Comets this season scoring two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in eight games played and is currently on a six-game point streak. He has registered four multi-point games during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow at home against the Belleville Senators at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.