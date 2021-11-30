Slavin Earns First NHL Callup; Kurashev Joins IceHogs

November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Josiah Slavin (joh-SIGH-uh SLAY-vihn) from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Philipp Kurashev (FIHL-ihp KUHR-uh-shehv) to Rockford.

Slavin, drafted by the Blackhawks in the seventh round (193rd overall) of the 2018 National Hockey League Draft, was one of five IceHog's skaters to have played in all 15 games so far during the 2021-22 campaign. He shared third on the team with eight points (4G, 4A) and paced Rockford with a +7 plus/minus rating. Slavin posted back-to-back multi-point efforts (1G, 3A) on Nov. 7 and 10.

The 22-year-old signed a two-year entry-level contract with Chicago on March 16, 2021 and made his debut with the IceHogs on March 28, scoring a goal that game against the Chicago Wolves. Slavin began his professional career with a four-game point streak (2G, 2A) from March 28 - April 13. He notched three goals and four assists in 15 contests with Rockford last season.

A native of Erie, Colorado, Slavin led Colorado College with eight assists and 13 points during the 2020-21 campaign. He led Tigers freshman with 13 points (5G, 8A) during the 2019-20 season. Prior to playing for Colorado College, Slavin spent the 2018-19 season with the Lincoln Stars and Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League. He registered 20 points (14G, 6A) in 27 games with the Steel and notched eight points (4G, 4A) in 11 playoff games in leading Chicago to the Clark Cup finals.

Slavin is the brother of Carolina Hurricanes' defenseman Jaccob Slavin. His sister, Jordan, played hockey at the University of North Dakota.

Kurashev has five assists in 19 games with the Blackhawks this year.

