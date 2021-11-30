Rockford IceHogs Announce Medical Updates to Four Players

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Lukas Reichel has entered concussion protocol and will not play Wednesday at Milwaukee.

Forward Brett Connolly is expected to miss 1-2 weeks (right leg).

Forward Kale Howarth is expected to miss two weeks (right shoulder).

Defenseman Michael Krutil is expected to miss 1-2 weeks (left hand).

