Rockford IceHogs Announce Medical Updates to Four Players
November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Lukas Reichel has entered concussion protocol and will not play Wednesday at Milwaukee.
Forward Brett Connolly is expected to miss 1-2 weeks (right leg).
Forward Kale Howarth is expected to miss two weeks (right shoulder).
Defenseman Michael Krutil is expected to miss 1-2 weeks (left hand).
