Wednesday Game vs. Bakersfield Postponed

November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, the scheduled game between the Stockton Heat and Bakersfield Condors for Wednesday, December 1 at Stockton Arena has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date. Tickets purchased for the December 1 date will be honored for the rescheduled date or can be exchanged for tickets to any remaining Heat home game. Fans who wish to request refunds may do so via the point of purchase.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.