Wednesday Game vs. Bakersfield Postponed
November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, the scheduled game between the Stockton Heat and Bakersfield Condors for Wednesday, December 1 at Stockton Arena has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date. Tickets purchased for the December 1 date will be honored for the rescheduled date or can be exchanged for tickets to any remaining Heat home game. Fans who wish to request refunds may do so via the point of purchase.
