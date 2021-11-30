Penguins Weekly
November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins Weekly Rewind
Tuesday, Nov. 23 - PENGUINS 3 at Charlotte 2 (OT)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton erased a pair of one-goal deficits, giving way for Filip Hållander to notch the game-winner with 19.2 seconds left in overtime. Michael Chaput and Kyle Olson scored in the second and third periods, respectively.
Wednesday, Nov. 24 - PENGUINS 3 at Charlotte 4
This time, the Checkers survived the Penguins' third-period rally and snuck away with the win. P.O Joseph tallied his first goal of the season, but it wasn't enough to overcome an early third-period outburst by Charlotte.
Saturday, Nov. 27 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Providence 5
An otherwise close game got away from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the final minutes of regulation. Penguins 6-foot-6 forward Radim Zohorna struck first, but a third-period hat trick by Zach Senyshyn put the Bruins over the top.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Dec. 3 - PENGUINS at Syracuse
The Penguins face-off against the Crunch for the first time this season. In 2020-21, J.D. Forrest earned his first win as head coach at Syracuse, but that was his team's only victory in the six-game season series.
Saturday, Dec. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte
Going head-to-head for the sixth time, the Penguins host the Checkers for Teddy Bear Toss Night. At the Penguins' first goal, fans will throw unwrapped, stuffed toys onto the ice to be donated to children in need this holiday season.
Sunday, Dec. 5 - PENGUINS at Hershey
Believe it or not, this will be the first time all season that the Penguins take on their I-81 Rival, the Hershey Bears. Starting on Sunday, six of their next nine games are against the Bears.
Ice Chips
- The Penguins have had a different game-winning goal-scorer in all eight of their victories this season.
- Drew O'Connor recorded points in four-straight games (3G-2A), a career-high point streak.
- Of Jordy Bellerive's 24 career goals, 14 have come in the third period or overtime.
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's road penalty kill ranks fourth in the league (87.8%).
- The Penguins have four overtime wins this season, most in the AHL.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 .789
2. Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 .722
3. Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 .588
4. Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 .559
5. PENGUINS 18 8 8 0 2 18 .500
6. Charlotte 19 8 9 2 0 18 .474
7. Bridgeport 20 6 11 1 2 15 .375
8. Lehigh Valley 18 3 10 4 1 11 .306
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Valtteri Puustinen 18 5 6 11
Jordy Bellerive 17 2 8 10
Félix Robert 16 4 3 8
Radim Zohorna 17 4 3 7
Michael Chaput 17 2 5 7
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Louis Domingue 9 3-3-2 2.54 .922 0
Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0
Tommy Nappierx* 4 1-3-0 3.08 .900 0
* = ROOKIE
^ = CURRENTLY WITH PITTSBURGH
X = CURRENTLY WITH WHEELING
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Dec. 3 Syracuse Upstate Medical Univ. Arena 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 4 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
Sun, Dec. 5 Hershey Giant Center 3:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Sun, Nov. 28 (LW) Drew O'Connor Recalled by PIT
Tue, Nov. 30 (G) Alex D'Orio Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Tue, Nov. 30 (G) Tommy Nappier Reassigned to WHL
