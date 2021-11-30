Bunnaman and Willman Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forwards Connor Bunnaman and Max Willman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Bunnaman, 23, was recalled to the Flyers on Friday morning and returned to the Phantoms on Monday before being recalled again on Tuesday. He has played in 16 games with the Phantoms this season and 122 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 27-18-45. The fourth-year pro played in two games with the Flyers last week and has played in 41 career games with Philadelphia scoring 1-2-3.

Willman, 26, is a third-year pro who began on an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals in 2019-20. Willman played for the Phantoms on Friday, and scored a goal, and then played for the Flyers on Sunday. With Lehigh Valley, Willman leads the team with eight goals and has scored in six of the last seven games he has played which includes a three-game goal streak. The Brown University product has played in 66 career games with the Phantoms scorinf 19 goals with 15 assists for 34 points.

