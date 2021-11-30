American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's Bakersfield-Stockton Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Stockton Heat (AHL Game #269) has been postponed.

The Condors organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date for the game has yet to be determined.

