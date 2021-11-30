Amerks Sign Wyatt Ege to Professional Tryout

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed defenseman Wyatt Ege to a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Ege, 26, joins the Amerks after starting the 2021-22 season with three goals and six assists for nine points in 15 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL). The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman currently leads all Cyclones blueliners in all offensive categories and is tied for 14th amongst all ECHL defensemen with 35 shots.

As a rookie during the 2020-21 campaign, Ege totaled seven points (3+4) in 22 games with Nitra MHC (Slovak), where he finished tied for second with three goals and ninth in both assists and points.

Prior to turning pro, the Elk River, Minn., native played three seasons at Ohio State University (Big-10) following a year at the University of Alaska-Anchorage (WCHA). In 34 games with the Seawolves, Ege recorded 13 points (4+9) in 2015-16 before transferring to OSU. While with the Buckeyes, he registered for 41 points (6+35) in 111 games from 2017-2020 and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection as well as an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honoree.

