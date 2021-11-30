NFL, MLB, CFL stats



American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's Springfield-Hartford Game

November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hartford Wolf Pack, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL Game #264) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

