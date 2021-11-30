Wolf Pack vs. Thunderbirds Game on December 1st Postponed

November 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League (AHL) has announced that the Hartford Wolf Pack's game against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolf Pack.

A make-up date for Wednesday's postponed game has yet to be determined. Season ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets for the new date, which will be announced shortly. All group purchasers will be contacted by their respective sales representative. For single game buyers, you can exchange your ticket at the Sunwave Gas and Power Ticket Office for any 2021-22 Wolf Pack home game. You may also call 860-727-8010.

The decision to postpone Wednesday's game was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL.

