Texas Falls in Overtime for Second Straight Night

March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, failed to hold a third period lead for the second consecutive game against Colorado and fell 4-3 in overtime. The Stars are 8-4-2-0 to begin the season and have earned points in seven of the last eight games with a 5-1-2-0 record.

Texas' Anthony Louis opened the scoring in the game for the second straight night, netting his sixth goal of the year three minutes into the evening. The Eagles surrendered the puck in the defensive zone to Tye Felhaber who gathered it and slid a pass to Louis in the left circle. Louis has five points (3-25) in the last four games and is tied for second on the team with six goals this year.

The Eagles answered back with two goals before the period came to an end. Shane Bowers capitalized on a big rebound 12 minutes into the period to tie the game and Sheldon Dries scored on the only Colorado power play of the night, 10 seconds into the man advantage at 16:49.

The Stars urgency was shown in the second period as the team rattled off 18 shots on goal in the second period. Nick Baptiste put the Stars on top with a pair of goals in the middle period including a Stars power play tally. The sixth-year forward first caught a breakaway pass from Adam Mascherin before stepping in alone toward goaltender Parker Gahagen and slipping it past his blocker to tie the game.

Five minutes later on the power play, he set up shop at the right post of the Eagles netminder. Nikita Scherbak launched a pass to his stick for a deflection goal and his fifth goal of the year. The goal regained the Stars lead at 3-2 and gave Baptiste nine points (4-59) in a six-game point streak which ties a career high.

With the 3-2 lead in hand, the Stars entered the third period and had two power play opportunities. The team ultimately finished the night 1-for-4 on the man advantage but the trouble came at the end of their first man-up situation in the final period. TJ Tynan stripped the puck away from the Stars at the blue line and bolted down the ice, roofing a shot short side on Colton Point to tie the game with a shorthanded goal.

Nearing the end of the game, Texas had a second power play chance and came up empty before the final horn and took the man advantage into overtime. There, the Eagles killed it off and eventually put three shots on goal. In a scramble in front of the Stars net that saw Point lose his glove and stick, Tynan rifled a shot from the left circle into an empty cage to end the game.

Tynan's overtime winner was his third point of the game and fifth goal of the season as the Eagles finished the road trip to Texas with three wins in four games. Gahagen's first start with the Eagles ended with a 30 save win, while Point turned in his first overtime loss and third defeat of the year with 25 saves.

The Stars have an eight-day break before traveling to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to face the Cleveland Monsters for the first time since Mar. 16, 2018. The Stars will play three games on the road against the Monsters before returning home to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

1. TJ Tynan (COL) 2. Sheldon Dries (COL) 3. Nick Baptiste (TEX)

