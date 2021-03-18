Comets Postpone Friday Home Game against Americans

March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets' game scheduled for Friday, March 19th against the Rochester Americans is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), and the Comets YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.