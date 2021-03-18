Comets Postpone Friday Home Game against Americans
March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets' game scheduled for Friday, March 19th against the Rochester Americans is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
