American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their games scheduled for Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 at the Rockford IceHogs have been rescheduled for Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.
Game time on both Sunday and Monday will be 6 p.m. CT.
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #158 - Iowa at Rockford - from Fri., Mar. 19 to Sun., Mar. 21, 6 p.m. CT
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #166 - Iowa at Rockford - from Sat., Mar. 20 to Mon., Mar. 22, 6 p.m. CT
