Rwign Win, 6-2

Outscoring by two or more, the Ontario Reign have won each of their last four games.

Nick Halloran (1-0=1) records his first pro goal on the first Reign goal of the night, assisted by Boko Imama (1-1=2).

Quinton Byfield (1-0=1) scored in the first period, from Sean Durzi (0-1=1) and Arthur Kaliyev (2-1=3). Byfield extends his point streak to three games, and now has 10 points on the season.

Arthur Kaliyev (2-1=3) records two goals and an assist on the night, including an empty netter in the last minute of play. Cameron Gaunce (0-1=1) and Alex Turcotte (0-1=1) assisted on Kaliyev's goal in the second period. With three points tonight, Kaliyev takes over as the top point scorer for the Reign with 13.

Aidan Dudas (1-0=1) adds a short-handed goal to his season total, from Jacob Moverare (0-1=1).

Boko Imama (1-1=2) earned a goal and assist in tonight's game, and now has goals in three straight games, with four goals and six points in his last five games. Imama has 7 points in 12 games played this season. Akil Thomas (0-1=1) and Austin Strand (0-1=1) both collect an assist on Imama's goal.

Jacob Ingham collects his first win on his first start with the Ontario Reign, stopping 34 of 36 shots faced.

ONT Record: (5-10-2-0)

TUC Record: (6-8-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 3 1 - 6

TUC 0 2 0 - 2

Shots PP

ONT 32 1/6

TUC 36 1/5

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Arthur Kaliyev

2) ONT - Boko Imama

3) ONT - Jacob Ingham

GWG: Arthur Kaliyev (5)

W: Jacob Ingham (1-0-0)

L: Chris Nell (0-1-0)

Next Game: Saturday, March 20th vs. Bakersfield Condors, 3:00 PM PDT at Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

