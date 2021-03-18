NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Friday's Game against Chicago Postponed

March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' home game scheduled for this Friday, March 19 at 6 p.m. has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves.

A make-up date has not yet been determined. As of this time, all tickets will be valid for the new game date. Ticket holders who want more information or would prefer to request a refund may visit https://griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form.

The Griffins will return to action this Saturday, March 20 when they visit the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

