American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following schedule changes:
- Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 at the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL Game #157) has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
- Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 vs. the Rochester Americans (AHL Game #159) has been postponed. A make-up date have not yet been determined.
- Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL Game #160) has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
- A game between the Syracuse Crunch and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins has been added to the schedule. The teams will meet Friday, March 19, in Wilkes-Barre.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #157 - Chicago at Grand Rapids - from Fri., Mar. 19 to TBD
POSTPONED: AHL Game #159 - Rochester at Utica - from Fri., Mar. 19 to TBD
POSTPONED: AHL Game #160 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton - from Fri., Mar. 19 to TBD
ADDED: AHL Game #481 - Syracuse at W-B/Scranton - Fri., Mar. 19, 7 p.m. ET
