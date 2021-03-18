American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following schedule changes:

- Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 at the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL Game #157) has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

- Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 vs. the Rochester Americans (AHL Game #159) has been postponed. A make-up date have not yet been determined.

- Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL Game #160) has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

- A game between the Syracuse Crunch and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins has been added to the schedule. The teams will meet Friday, March 19, in Wilkes-Barre.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #157 - Chicago at Grand Rapids - from Fri., Mar. 19 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #159 - Rochester at Utica - from Fri., Mar. 19 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #160 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton - from Fri., Mar. 19 to TBD

ADDED: AHL Game #481 - Syracuse at W-B/Scranton - Fri., Mar. 19, 7 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.