Friday's Game against Utica Postponed
March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 vs. the Rochester Americans (AHL Game #159) has been postponed.
A make-up date has not yet been determined.
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2021
- Friday's Game against Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Friday's Game against Utica Postponed - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Add Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Syracuse Crunch
- Friday Away Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Comets Postpone Friday Home Game against Americans - Utica Comets
- Wolves Game Friday at Grand Rapids Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton, Laval Open Four-Game Set Thursday - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Announce Revised Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers Battle Wolf Pack Today at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Falls in Overtime for Second Straight Night - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Unlucky vs. Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Hold off Condors 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Rwign Win, 6-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.