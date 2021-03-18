Stockton, Laval Open Four-Game Set Thursday

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (8-3-0-0; 1st Canadian) vs. Laval Rocket (8-4-1-0; 2nd Canadian)

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB

Time: 6:00 p.m. MST | 5:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

Stockton returns to its home-away-from-home at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the Heat face off against the Laval Rocket at 6 p.m. MST, 5 p.m. PST. The game will be the first of a four-game set between the AHL affiliates of the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens and is the first-ever meeting between Stockton and Laval.

STREAK SNAPPED

The Stockton Heat saw their team-record, eight-game win streak come to a close on Saturday against Manitoba, a 4-2 setback against the Moose that punctuated the longest win streak in the club's history. Inside that run was a six-game road win streak, spanning the first six away contests of the season.

COMING & GOING

The Heat had a pair of players head to the taxi squad on Wednesday, with netminder Artyom Zagidulin and defenseman Alex Petrovic getting tapped. Joining the Heat are goalie Louis Domingue and blue-liner Michael Stone, who both are looking for their first game action of the season. Zagidulin had started three of Stockton's last four games between the pipes and Petrovic was tied for the scoring lead among AHL defensemen with 12 points.

MATTY ICE

Matthew Phillips continued his torrid stretch with another goal on Saturday, giving him four lamp-lighters over his last four games. Phillips has been a consistent scorer throughout the season, tied for Stockton's team lead with 14 points and pacing the club with six multi-point games.

HOME SWEET DOME

Thursday's game marks Stockton's return to the Scotiabank Saddledome with game five of an 11-game home slate for the shortened season. The Heat bring a two-game home win streak with them into the first of four against the second-place Rocket.

FROM THE START

The Heat have made a habit of starting on time, jumping on top in eight consecutive games. Stockton conceded first in each of the season's first three contests, falling behind to the Toronto Marlies each time, but have had no issues finding the gas pedal early since.

