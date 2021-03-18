Stockton, Laval Open Four-Game Set Thursday
March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Matchup: Stockton Heat (8-3-0-0; 1st Canadian) vs. Laval Rocket (8-4-1-0; 2nd Canadian)
Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB
Time: 6:00 p.m. MST | 5:00 p.m. PST
Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.
Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.
TONIGHT
Stockton returns to its home-away-from-home at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the Heat face off against the Laval Rocket at 6 p.m. MST, 5 p.m. PST. The game will be the first of a four-game set between the AHL affiliates of the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens and is the first-ever meeting between Stockton and Laval.
STREAK SNAPPED
The Stockton Heat saw their team-record, eight-game win streak come to a close on Saturday against Manitoba, a 4-2 setback against the Moose that punctuated the longest win streak in the club's history. Inside that run was a six-game road win streak, spanning the first six away contests of the season.
COMING & GOING
The Heat had a pair of players head to the taxi squad on Wednesday, with netminder Artyom Zagidulin and defenseman Alex Petrovic getting tapped. Joining the Heat are goalie Louis Domingue and blue-liner Michael Stone, who both are looking for their first game action of the season. Zagidulin had started three of Stockton's last four games between the pipes and Petrovic was tied for the scoring lead among AHL defensemen with 12 points.
MATTY ICE
Matthew Phillips continued his torrid stretch with another goal on Saturday, giving him four lamp-lighters over his last four games. Phillips has been a consistent scorer throughout the season, tied for Stockton's team lead with 14 points and pacing the club with six multi-point games.
HOME SWEET DOME
Thursday's game marks Stockton's return to the Scotiabank Saddledome with game five of an 11-game home slate for the shortened season. The Heat bring a two-game home win streak with them into the first of four against the second-place Rocket.
FROM THE START
The Heat have made a habit of starting on time, jumping on top in eight consecutive games. Stockton conceded first in each of the season's first three contests, falling behind to the Toronto Marlies each time, but have had no issues finding the gas pedal early since.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2021
- Friday's Game against Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Friday's Game against Utica Postponed - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Add Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Syracuse Crunch
- Friday Away Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Comets Postpone Friday Home Game against Americans - Utica Comets
- Wolves Game Friday at Grand Rapids Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton, Laval Open Four-Game Set Thursday - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Announce Revised Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers Battle Wolf Pack Today at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Falls in Overtime for Second Straight Night - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Unlucky vs. Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Hold off Condors 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Rwign Win, 6-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.