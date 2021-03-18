Eagles Reassign Three to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Charlie Gerard and goaltender Kevin Carr have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while defenseman Miles Gendron has been released from his professional tryout agreement.

Gerard has posted one goal in eight games with Colorado, while Gendron has netted one goal in four contests with the Eagles. Carr has yet to make his Eagles debut but has gone 3-6-1 in 11 appearances this season with the Grizzlies, generating a 3.47 goals-against average and a .875 save-percentage.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Henderson Silver Knights at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, March 24th at 8:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

