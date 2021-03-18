Eagles Reassign Three to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Charlie Gerard and goaltender Kevin Carr have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while defenseman Miles Gendron has been released from his professional tryout agreement.
Gerard has posted one goal in eight games with Colorado, while Gendron has netted one goal in four contests with the Eagles. Carr has yet to make his Eagles debut but has gone 3-6-1 in 11 appearances this season with the Grizzlies, generating a 3.47 goals-against average and a .875 save-percentage.
Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Henderson Silver Knights at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, March 24th at 8:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2021
- Eagles Reassign Three to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Sign Goaltender Billy Christopoulos to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Koivula's OT Goal Lifts Sound Tigers over Hartford, 4-3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Forward Aliaksei Protas Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Hayden Stewart to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- For the First Time in Team History, Rocket Face the Heat - Laval Rocket
- Ontario Reign Announce "Inland Empire Is Home CampaignÃ¢ÂÂ - Ontario Reign
- Friday's Game against Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Friday's Game against Utica Postponed - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Add Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Syracuse Crunch
- Friday Away Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Comets Postpone Friday Home Game against Americans - Utica Comets
- Wolves Game Friday at Grand Rapids Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton, Laval Open Four-Game Set Thursday - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Announce Revised Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers Battle Wolf Pack Today at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Falls in Overtime for Second Straight Night - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Unlucky vs. Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Hold off Condors 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Rwign Win, 6-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.