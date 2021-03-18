Monsters Sign Goaltender Hayden Stewart to Pro Tryout Contract
March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed goaltender Hayden Stewart to a pro tryout (PTO) contract. This season, Stewart went 4-5-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average (GAA) and a .912 save percentage (S%) in 11 appearances for the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls and added a record of 0-1-0 with a 5.00 GAA and a .857 S% in one appearance for the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears.
A 6'3", 205 lb. left-catching native of Rockford, IL, Stewart, 26, appeared in ten ECHL games for the Cincinnati Cyclones, Orlando Solar Bears, and Fort Wayne Komets spanning parts of two seasons from 2017-19, posting a record of 3-6-0 with a 3.92 GAA and .885 S%. Prior to his professional career, Stewart went 6-7-1 with three shutouts, a 2.01 GAA and a .925 S% in 22 NCAA appearances for Cornell University spanning four seasons from 2014-18. In 40 USHL appearances for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Dubuque Fighting Saints, and the Indiana Ice spanning parts of three seasons from 2011-14, Stewart went 24-14-2 with five shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and a .900 S% and helped Indiana claim the 2014 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2021
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Hayden Stewart to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- For the First Time in Team History, Rocket Face the Heat - Laval Rocket
- Ontario Reign Announce "Inland Empire Is Home CampaignÃ¢ÂÂ - Ontario Reign
- Friday's Game against Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Friday's Game against Utica Postponed - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Add Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Syracuse Crunch
- Friday Away Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Comets Postpone Friday Home Game against Americans - Utica Comets
- Wolves Game Friday at Grand Rapids Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton, Laval Open Four-Game Set Thursday - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Announce Revised Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers Battle Wolf Pack Today at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Falls in Overtime for Second Straight Night - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Unlucky vs. Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Hold off Condors 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Rwign Win, 6-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Hayden Stewart to Pro Tryout Contract
- Blue Jackets Sign Josh Dunne, Assign Former Clarkson Captain to Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Acquire Defenseman Mikko Lehtonen from Toronto for Goaltender Veini Vehvilainen
- Monsters Join Canton Charge to Present Women in Sports Virtual Panel
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change