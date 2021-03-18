Wolves Game Friday at Grand Rapids Postponed

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Thursday that the Chicago Wolves game scheduled for Friday night at Grand Rapids has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves.

This marks the first postponement for either the Wolves or the Griffins this season. The teams already are scheduled to play at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, March 23, so there's potential to make up this postponed game shortly.

The Central Division-leading Wolves return to home ice at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, when they meet the Rockford IceHogs at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates. All Wolves games can be seen on AHLTV. The league offers a wide variety of economical subscription packages at AHLTV.com.

