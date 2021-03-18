Amerks Announce Revised Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2020-21 Season

March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today a revised television and broadcast schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 American Hockey League season.

The remaining broadcast schedule features three live events and four additional tape-delayed games on CW Rochester that will be available for viewing starting at 10 p.m. the night of the game. Games will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2.

Updates to the schedule include a live telecast of Rochester's game against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, April 10 as well as a tape-delayed matchup against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, March 26. Both games were recently rescheduled from their original dates due to changes within the Amerks game schedule.

The televised home games will be simulcast with the Amerks radio broadcasts on ESPN Rochester, as Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, now in his remarkable 35th season as the legendary Voice of the Amerks, will be joined by color analyst and former Buffalo Sabres forward Ric Seiling in the broadcast booth.

The remaining 2020-21 broadcast schedule is as follows, subject to change.

*Friday, March 26 vs. Syracuse| Tape-delayed | 10 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 28 vs. Utica | LIVE | 5-8 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 2 vs. Syracuse | Tape-delayed | 10 p.m.

*Saturday, Apr. 10 vs. Cleveland | LIVE | 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 23 vs. Utica | Tape-delayed | 10 p.m.

Friday, May 14 vs. Utica | Tape-delayed | 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 vs. Syracuse | LIVE | 7-10 p.m.

*Reflects changes to game schedule

