Barracuda Hold off Condors 4-3

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (6-4-4-0) were able to hold off the Bakersfield Condors (9-6-0-0) (Edmonton Oilers) on Wednesday at the SAP Center, 4-3, thanks to stellar netminding from Josef Korenar who made a season-high 37 saves. The win snapped a four-game losing streak to Bakersfield (0-2-2) and ended the Condors winning streak at nine games.

- Korenar (2-0-2) made multiple grade-A stops, including 17 saves in the second period to earn his first win against Bakersfield this season (1-0-2)

- Olivier Rodrigue got his first start since Feb. 12, suffering the loss (0-4) after allowing four goals on 25 Barracuda shots

- Stefan Noesen collected his first two assists in a Barracuda sweater, earning the game's 2nd star

- Joachim Blichfeld (9) lit the lamp at 11:24 of the third period, extending his goal streak to three consecutive games and now ranks second in the AHL in goals

- Joel Kellman collected a goal (2) and an assist for his sixth career multi-point game of his career and was named the game's 1st star

- Bakersfield's Cooper Marody collected an assist, extending his point streak to a career-high 11 games (11+8=19)

- Jake Middleton (1) potted his first of the year at 7:19 of the third, his first goal since Jan. 8, 2020 at Iowa (18 games)

- After the victory, the Barracuda are now 4-0-1 over their last five home games

- Jeff Viel (2) scored his first goal in 10 games and now has points (1+1=2) in his last two contests

- Nicolas Meloche collected his first point (assist) of the season

- Sasha Chmelevski collected an assist and now has points (1+1=2) in his last two games

