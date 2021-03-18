Heat Rally, Earn Point in First Matchup with Laval
March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
CALGARY, AB - Behind multi-point efforts from Glenn Gawdin and Luke Philp and a late goal from Matthew Phillips, the Stockton Heat (8-3-1-0) rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to salvage a point in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Laval Rocket (9-4-1-0) Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Stockton fell behind early in the first, with the Rocket's Jordan Weal netting his first of a pair in the opening frame just 1:36 in. Alex Belzile pushed the gap to two goals five minutes later, then Weal's second score at the midway point of the frame gave Laval a 3-0 edge that lasted through the first intermission.
Alexander Yelesin's first goal of the season cut into the deficit 5:57 in to the second, the front end of a two-score second for the home team with Luke Philp's fourth goal of the campaign reducing the gap to just one with 1:17 remaining in the middle frame. Glenn Gawdin notched an assist on each of the scores.
The 3-2 tally held late into the third period until Matthew Phillips banged home a loose puck with only 19 seconds remaining in the third to push the game to overtime. For the first time this season, the extra frame did not end with a Stockton goal as Ryan Poehling found the twine to give Laval the win.
NOTABLE
- Koletrane Wilson made his pro debut in the game while Louis Domingue, Michael Stone and Byron Froese made their season debuts with the Heat.
- The Rocket snapped a streak of eighth consecutive games with Stockton scoring first.
- Alexander Yelesin's goal was his first since his AHL debut, October 4, 2019.
- Luke Philp continued his scoring run with a goal and an assist on the night, giving him at least one point in five of the last six and seven of the last nine. It was his second multi-point game of the season.
- Glenn Gawdin recorded his second multi-point game of the season with two assists.
- Matthew Phillips netted his second game-tying goal in the third period on the season.
- Stockton is now 2-1 on the year in overtime games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-4
STK PK - 3-5
THREE STARS
First - Ryan Poehling (1 goal, 2 assists)
Second - Jordan Weal (2 goals, 1 assist)
Third - Luke Philp (1 goal, 1 assist)
GOALIES
W - Cayden Primeau (25 saves on 28 shots faced)
OTL - Louis Domingue (26 saves on 30 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat and Rocket will continue their four-game set on Saturday, a 2 p.m. MST, 1 p.m. PST puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2021
- Heat Rally, Earn Point in First Matchup with Laval - Stockton Heat
- Eagles Reassign Three to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Sign Goaltender Billy Christopoulos to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Koivula's OT Goal Lifts Sound Tigers over Hartford, 4-3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Forward Aliaksei Protas Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Hayden Stewart to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- For the First Time in Team History, Rocket Face the Heat - Laval Rocket
- Ontario Reign Announce "Inland Empire Is Home CampaignÃ¢ÂÂ - Ontario Reign
- Friday's Game against Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Friday's Game against Utica Postponed - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Add Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Syracuse Crunch
- Friday Away Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Comets Postpone Friday Home Game against Americans - Utica Comets
- Wolves Game Friday at Grand Rapids Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton, Laval Open Four-Game Set Thursday - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Announce Revised Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers Battle Wolf Pack Today at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Falls in Overtime for Second Straight Night - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Unlucky vs. Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Hold off Condors 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Rwign Win, 6-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.