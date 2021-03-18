Syracuse Crunch Add Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have added a game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the 2020-21 regular season schedule.

The Crunch will travel to face the Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

