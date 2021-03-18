NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Friday Away Game Postponed

March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release


Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that Friday's away game for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols.

A make-up date has not been determined.

Check out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central