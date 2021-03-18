Friday Away Game Postponed

March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that Friday's away game for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols.

A make-up date has not been determined.

