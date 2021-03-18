American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their games scheduled for Friday, March 19 (AHL Game #158) and Saturday, March 20 (AHL Game #166) at the Rockford IceHogs have been rescheduled for Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #158 - Iowa at Rockford - from Fri., Mar. 19 to Sun., Mar. 21, 6 p.m. CT

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #166 - Iowa at Rockford - from Sat., Mar. 20 to Mon., Mar. 22, 6 p.m. CT

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

