American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
March 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their games scheduled for Friday, March 19 (AHL Game #158) and Saturday, March 20 (AHL Game #166) at the Rockford IceHogs have been rescheduled for Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #158 - Iowa at Rockford - from Fri., Mar. 19 to Sun., Mar. 21, 6 p.m. CT
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #166 - Iowa at Rockford - from Sat., Mar. 20 to Mon., Mar. 22, 6 p.m. CT
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
