Tardif Delivers OT Game Winner over Iowa

February 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Brian Bowen and Mason Mannek each had 2 goals and Ben Tardif won the game 2:37 into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 5-4 on a Wednesday night at Xtream Arena.

Iowa scored 1 minute into the game as Ryan Kufnner scored his 7th goal of the season. Kuffner had 1 goal and 2 assists on the night. The Heartlanders made it 2-0 as Fedor Gordeev scored from the left point 2:35 in. Brian Bowen got Utah on the board as he fired from the right wing for his team leading 17th goal of the campaign. Iowa extended their lead to 3-1 on a power play goal after Zach White scored his 7th from out in front of the net on a shot originally taken by Kuffner. Bowen scored his 2nd of the game 12:02 in. Mason Mannek tied it up 17:07 in on a rebound from a Luke Martin one-timer from the left circle. The game was tied 3-3 after 1 period. Iowa outshot Utah 17 to 11 for the period and 42 to 26 for the game.

Iowa's Kris Bennett scored his team leading 17th of the campaign 10:59 into the second period. Mannek scored his 2nd of the game and 15th of the year with 37 seconds left in the period as he redirected a Luke Martin shot. It was a power play goal for Utah, who went 1 for 2 on the man advantage.

Neither team scored in the third period. Utah won the game 2:37 into the extra period as Tardif scored on a backhand shot in front of the net. Luke Martin got an assist in overtime as he picked up 3 assists in the win. Trey Bradley had 2 assists, including an overtime helper as he now leads the club with 11 multiple point games. Utah outshot Iowa 4 to 1 in overtime.

Trent Miner saved 38 of 42 in net for his 11th win of the season. Iowa's Hunter Jones saved 8 of 11 in the first period. He was replaced by Dereck Baribeau, who saved 13 of 15 in the final 42 minutes 37 seconds of play. It was the first ever meeting between the clubs.

The 2nd game of the 3 game series is on Friday night at 6:00 pm and can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr. Next homestand for the Grizz is on February 18-19 at 7:10 pm and Monday, February 21st at 1:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ben Tardif (Utah) - GWG 2:37 into overtime.

2. Mason Mannek (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Ryan Kuffner (Iowa) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

