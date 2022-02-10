ECHL Transactions - February 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 10, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Triston Theriot, D

Maine:

Dylan Labbe, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Tyler Parks, G returned from loan to Rochester

Indy:

Add Joe Widmar, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G activated from reserve

Delete Joe Widmar, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Lackey, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Iowa:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Riese Zmolek, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dereck Baribeau, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Reid Perepeluk, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

Maine:

Add Brendan Soucie, F added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)

Orlando:

Delete Tye Felhaber, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve

Toledo:

Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Providence (p.m.)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Danick Malouin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brendan Hamelin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

