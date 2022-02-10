ECHL Transactions - February 10
February 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 10, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Triston Theriot, D
Maine:
Dylan Labbe, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Tyler Parks, G returned from loan to Rochester
Indy:
Add Joe Widmar, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G activated from reserve
Delete Joe Widmar, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Lackey, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Iowa:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Riese Zmolek, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dereck Baribeau, G placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Reid Perepeluk, F assigned by Stockton
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
Maine:
Add Brendan Soucie, F added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)
Orlando:
Delete Tye Felhaber, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve
Toledo:
Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Providence (p.m.)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Danick Malouin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brendan Hamelin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
