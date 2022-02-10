Lightning Reassign Tye Felhaber from Solar Bears to Crunch

February 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Tye Felhaber from Orlando to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Felhaber, 23, has recorded seven points (4g-3a) in four games with the Solar Bears after he was reassigned to Orlando on Feb. 1, following his acquisition from the Dallas Stars by Tampa Bay. Felhaber has also tallied two goals in 14 games this season with the AHL's Texas Stars.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades for Scout Night and the rescheduled Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/scouts to learn how to sign up your scout troop!

