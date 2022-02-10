Game Notes: vs Wichita

GAME #46 vs Wichita

2/10/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 10:35 A.M.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush hung four goals in the third period, erased a 2-0 deficit and eventually beat the Tulsa Oilers in overtime, 5-4, Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center. Ryan Valentini had two goals and two assists and Max Coatta had a goal and two assists to lead the Rush attack. Calder Brooks netted the game-winning goal on the power play less than a minute into overtime.

ERUPTING IN THE THIRD: Rapid City matched a season-high with four goals in the third period of Sunday's 5-4 overtime win at Tulsa. The Rush had previously put up four goals one time, in a 6-1 win over the Allen Americans on November 19. They also matched the largest deficit erased in a win this season on Sunday by overcoming a 2-0 deficit, the fourth time this season Rapid City has erased a two-goal deficit and gone on to win.

VALENTINI'S VALUE: Ryan Valentini scored twice in the third period on Sunday and had two assists in the game for the first four-point performance by a Rapid City skater this season. It was Valentini's first two-goal game and sixth multi-point game. In 18 games played for the Rush around injury and AHL call up, Valentini has seven goals and 11 assists. Valentini and Logan Nelson are the only Rush players averaging at least a point per game.

WHEN WE LAST MET: Rapid City went to Wichita for three games from January 13-15 and beat the Thunder 4-1, 3-2 and 5-3. The Rush are 4-1-0-1 against the Thunder overall this season with every game having taken place in Wichita. The three games Rapid City will host against the Thunder this week are the final three scheduled games between the two teams this season.

HOME, SWEET HOME: The Rush are home for three games this week following six consecutive games on the road over the past two weeks. Rapid City went 3-3-0-0 over six games with Allen, Kansas City and Tulsa. The Rush are 10-8-2-1 at home this season as opposed to 12-10-1-1 on the road. The three games this week against Wichita are the only games the Rush will play at home in February; Rapid City finishes out the month with trips to Norfolk and Tulsa.

ODDS AND ENDS: Dillon Kelley made 35 saves on 39 shots during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win at Tulsa and has now won all six of his starts since joining the Rush...Rapid City went 3-for-6 on the power play on Sunday, the fourth time this season they have scored three or more power play goals...Sunday was the third time this season the Rush won a game that they trailed entering the third period...despite sitting in seventh place in the ECHL Mountain, Wichita enters Thursday's game with points in five straight and having won five of its past seven games.

UP NEXT: The Rush will return to work on Friday night for the second of three games this week against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

