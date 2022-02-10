K-Wings Chase Early Lead, Fall to Wheeling at Home

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Wheeling Nailers (23-18-1-0) marched out to a 3-0 lead, never relinquished it and beat the Kalamazoo Wings (23-18-0-0) on Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 4-1.

It was tough sledding for Kalamazoo, as it seemed to be on pace for another strong game after the first 10 minutes of play. But as time wore on during the period, the Nailers scored the game's first goal at the 12:05 mark and went to the locker room up 1-0.

Wheeling then scored two goals in the second - one after an amazing Trevor Gorsuch (11-11) save on a breakaway - another on the power play - and the Nailers led 3-1 heading into the third.

Denis Smirnov (1) pulled the K-Wings to within two with his first career goal at the 7:01 mark of the third, assisted by Kyle Blaney (12) and Andrew DeBrincat (15), but Wheeling was able to score its second power play goal of the game at the 14:57 mark to put the game out of reach.

Trevor Gorsuch made multiple outstanding saves (33) to keep the K-Wings within striking distance throughout.

Next up for the K-Wings is Indy (19-21-2-2) on 'Pink Ice' this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

