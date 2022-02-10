Komets Legend Merv Dubchak Has Passed
February 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - Komets legend Merv Dubchak passed away on February 8, at the age of 81.
Dubchak starred for seven seasons in Fort Wayne from 1963-1970. "Stubby" as he was known, appeared in 437 games as a Komet, scoring 345 goals, a mark that ranks him third all-time in Komet history. The Kenora, Ontario native would also collect 218 assists for a total of 539 points and a Turner Cup Championship in 1964-1965. During the 1965-1966 season, Dubchak assembled one of the greatest seasons in Komet history, scoring 72 goals and having 34 assists for a total of 117 points. His 72 goals scores still stands as the most by a Komet in a single season.
"Merv Dubchak was one of the most prolific goal scorers in Komet history. His booming slap shot was feared by all goalies in the IHL," said Komet President Michael Franke. "Marvelous" Merv Dubchak was indeed a star during the golden age of Komet Hockey."
The Komet Hall of Famer reached the 50-goal mark three times ('64-'65, '65-'66, '66-'67). Twice he eclipsed the 100 point mark in a season ('64-'65, '65-'66) and twice scored goals in eight consecutive games (12-1-1965 to12-12-1965, 3-4-1966 to 3-18-1966).
After his retirement in 1970, Dubchak worked for the City of Fort Wayne before returning to his native Canada. The team will pay tribute to the Komet legend before Friday's game versus Cincinnati.
