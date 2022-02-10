Merchant & Point Shine in Steelheads 2-0 Shutout over Oilers

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (26-17-2) extended their home win streak to seven games in a 2-0 shutout win over the Tulsa Oilers (23-18-2) on Wednesday night from Idaho Central Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads found a rejuvenated feel to start the game with early chances, and forward Will Merchant (1:27 1st) capitalized on his first shift back with the team to take a 1-0 lead. While both teams stepped up with pace throughout the first period, it was Merchant (SH, 15:12 1st) to score a second time on a shorthanded breakaway to double the advantage, 2-0. The pace of play slowed in the second and third periods, turning into a defensive and goaltending battle led by Colton Point with another starring effort to keep the Oilers at bay and garner his second-straight home shutout and the win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Will Merchant (2 goals)

2. IDH - Colton Point (25-save shutout)

3. IDH - Max Martin (assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Will Merchant (F) - scores two goals in first game back since January 1

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Will Merchant: In his first game back, Merchant scored his second shorthanded goal of the year and provided the only two tallies, marking only his second multi-goal game of the season. He has three goals in two contests stemming from January 1 and became the fifth player in the Steelheads ECHL era to reach 70 career goals.

- Colton Point: Point earned his team-leading third shutout of the season with his third-career 25-save shutout effort in four for his professional statistics. He has back-to-back shutouts at home and has been perfect in 72:38 minutes since his last home goal allowed on January 26 while holding a 4-1-0 home record.

- Max Martin: After being held without a point on Sunday, Martin added yet another tally in the first period to extend his run to assists in six of his last seven games with seven assists since January 28.

CATCH OF THE DAY

With their win, the Steelheads have extended their home winning streak to seven-straight games while being perfect in their last 34 calendar days since January 6 against Utah. While the Steelheads earned their fewest goals during their home win streak, they've outscored their opponents 31-15 with shutouts in back-to-back games and holding opponents to three goals or less in six of seven contests. It's the longest active home win streak in the ECHL and moves the Steelheads to an 18-5-0-0 record, which is tied for the most home wins and sits only behind the Reading Royals (.843) in win percentage (.783) at home.

ATTENDANCE: 4,654

