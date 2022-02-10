Stinil OT Winner Pushes Thunder Past Rush on Thursday Morning

RAPID CITY, SD - Michal Stinil scored 24 seconds into overtime to help Wichita skate past Rapid City, 3-2, on Thursday morning at The Monument.

Brendan van Riemsdyk led the way with two points while Logan Fredericks and Garrett Schmitz also scored for the Thunder. Jake Theut claimed the win, making 32 saves.

Fredericks got the Thunder on the board with six minutes left in the first. He intercepted a pass in the Rush zone, came down the left seam and beat Lukas Parik for his ninth of the season.

In the second, Schmitz made it 2-0 as he redirected a shot from the blue line from van Riemsdyk for his fifth of the year.

At 10:16, Fredericks was hauled down coming into the zone and was awarded a penalty shot. He came in on his strong side, but Parik cut the angle down, forced him across the front of the net and stopped the shot.

Rapid City got back into the game in the third period as Stephen Baylis scored a pair of goals. His first came at 1:50 as he caught a pass coming in off the rush and beat Theut to make it 2-1.

After a penalty expired on Cam Clarke, Baylis fired a shot from the left point at 14:44 that appeared to hit a Thunder player near the net and got past Theut. Time ran out and the two teams headed to overtime for the third time in the season-series.

In the extra session, Clarke created a turnover at the Thunder line. He raced down the ice on a two-on-one, fed it across the slot to Stinil and he beat Parik for the game-winner.

Wichita has won back-to-back games decided in overtime. Theut has wins in back-to-back starts.

Fredericks has points in six-straight (2g, 5a). Stinil nets his first game-winner of his career, his first in overtime and extends his point-streak to four games (2g, 3a). van Riemsdyk finished with two helpers for the first time in his pro career. Dickman collected an assist, giving points in six-straight games (3g, 7a).

Wichita remains in the Black Hills for another matchup against Rapid City at 8:05 p.m. on Friday night.

