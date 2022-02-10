Heartlanders Earn Important Standings Point in OTL to Utah

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders outshot the Utah Grizzlies, 42-26, but suffered a 5-4 overtime loss Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Four Heartlanders scored and Iowa never trailed in regulation. Ben Tardif netted Utah's overtime-winning goal at 2:37 of the extra session.

Ryan Kuffner struck first for Iowa a minute into the game. Snatching a Utah pass out of the air at center ice, he raced down the right side to bury his seventh of the year. The strike extended Kuffner's point streak to six games (6g, 13 pts). Iowa increased their lead 95 seconds later off the stick of Fedor Gordeev. Following a Kaid Oliver face-off win, Gordeev flicked the puck through traffic for his first goal since opening night. It was Oliver's team-leading 23rd assist of the year.

The Grizzlies answered less than a minute later. Brian Bowen, the top goals scorer for the Grizzlies, buried his first of the night to make the score 2-1. Zach White scored for Iowa on the power play at 11:04 of the first to put Iowa up 3-1. A Kuffner shot from the left point deflected off Kris Bennett and White grabbed the loose puck at net front to finish the play. The Heartlanders have scored on the power play in five of their last six games.

Utah then struck twice in a row to tie the game, 3-3, and close out the first period. Bowen and Mason Mannek both tallied for the Grizzlies.

The game remained tied until 10:59 of the second period when Kris Bennett recorded his team-leading 17th goal of the season. The snipe came from just inside the left circle off a Kuffner pass. It was Bennett's fourth game in a row with a score and he extended his point streak to five (5g, 10 pts).

The Grizzlies tied the game again at four with less than a minute left in the middle frame. Mannek scored on the power play for Utah, his second goal of the game. The Heartlanders outshot the Grizzlies, 12-3, in the second.

After a scoreless third, Tardif recorded the game winner on a backhander at the right post.

Trent Minor earned the win for Utah, saving 38. Dereck Baribeau, who replaced Hunter Jones (8 saves on 11 shots), took the overtime loss, stopping 13 of 15.

The Heartlanders continue a four-game home stand Friday and Saturday vs. Utah, with both puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

