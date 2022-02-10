ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Kansas City's Robidoux fined, suspended

Kansas City's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #578, Kansas City at Allen, on Feb. 9.

Robidoux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an illegal check to the head infraction at 7:31 of the first period.

Robidoux will miss Kansas City's games at Allen tonight (Feb. 10) and tomorrow (Feb. 11) and vs. Allen on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Utah's Penner fined

Utah's Tyler Penner has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #583, Utah at Iowa, on Feb. 9.

Penner is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for careless use of his stick at 12:10 of the third period.

