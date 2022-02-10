ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
February 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Kansas City's Robidoux fined, suspended
Kansas City's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #578, Kansas City at Allen, on Feb. 9.
Robidoux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an illegal check to the head infraction at 7:31 of the first period.
Robidoux will miss Kansas City's games at Allen tonight (Feb. 10) and tomorrow (Feb. 11) and vs. Allen on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Utah's Penner fined
Utah's Tyler Penner has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #583, Utah at Iowa, on Feb. 9.
Penner is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for careless use of his stick at 12:10 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2022
- Stinil OT Winner Pushes Thunder Past Rush on Thursday Morning - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets Legend Merv Dubchak Has Passed - Fort Wayne Komets
- Rush Fall in OT in Front of Capacity Kids Day Crowd, 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads to Host Idaho Central Free Skate, Food Drive on February 27 - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Parks Returns to Atlanta from AHL - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lightning Reassign Tye Felhaber from Solar Bears to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Duo Heading to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Adirondack Thunder Lift Mask Mandates for Fans - Adirondack Thunder
- Merchant & Point Shine in Steelheads 2-0 Shutout over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Get the Extra Point with Overtime Victory - Allen Americans
- Oilers Shutout in Idaho - Tulsa Oilers
- Tardif Delivers OT Game Winner over Iowa - Utah Grizzlies
- Heartlanders Earn Important Standings Point in OTL to Utah - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Melt Icemen in 5-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Chase Early Lead, Fall to Wheeling at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gladiators Top 'Clones, 4-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.