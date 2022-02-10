Stingrays Duo Heading to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears by Washington, and forward Nick Isaacson has signed a PTO with Hershey

Shepard, 26, has earned his fourth call up to the Hershey Bears this season after being reassigned to South Carolina on February 3rd. The netminder appeared in one game since returning to the lowcountry, stopping 29 of 30 shots in a 5-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last Saturday night.

This year, Shepard has spent time with both South Carolina and Hershey, as well as time on the Washington Capitals taxi squad after signing a two-year deal with Washington this past offseason. In nine appearances with the Stingrays this season, the netminder posted a record of 4-4-2 with a 3.19 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Additionally, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound goaltender has played four games between the pipes with Hershey, posting a 3-1 record with a 1.75 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and one shutout.

Isaacson, 22, has suited up for 13 games with the Stingrays this season, tallying eight points (four goals, four assists) after being signed on January 6th out of the University of Guelph.

The native of Oakville, Ont. started the season with the Gryphons, scoring two goals and adding an assist in six games played. Prior to attending the University of Guelph, Isaacson appeared in 224 games with the Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL, recording 32 goals and adding 50 assists.

The Stingrays are back in action this Friday, February 11th, as they return home for the first of a two game set against the Norfolk Admirals beginning at 7:05 p.m. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at the North Charleston Coliseum.

