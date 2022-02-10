Steelheads to Host Idaho Central Free Skate, Food Drive on February 27

February 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have once again opened its doors to fans for skating on the ice as the Idaho Central Free Skate & Food Drive returns on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.

Every year, the Steelheads and Idaho Central Arena offer a free public skate for fans and members of the Treasure Valley community to get a chance to skate on the Idaho Central Arena ice as well as support a larger cause. Patrons who bring a canned food donation will receive a pair of tickets to the Steelheads game on Wednesday, Mar. 23 against the Wichita Thunder.

All canned food donations benefit The Idaho Foodbank, a local non-profit who has become the largest free food distributer amongst Idahoans in need. The Idaho Foodbank seeks to end hunger as a whole in Idaho, and fan donations at the free skating event will help to work towards a "hunger free Idaho."

"The Idaho Central Free Skate & Food Drive gives fans and community members a unique opportunity to skate in our arena but also help out a great local beneficiary," said Steelheads General Manager Steven Anderson. "After not being able to hold the event last year, we're very excited to have the free skate return. Our fans and community have shown great support for our community initiatives this season as well as in the past for The Idaho Foodbank, and every canned good continues to help hungry Idahoans in need."

The Idaho Central Free Skate & Food Drive begins at 1:00 p.m. and concludes at 3:00 p.m. Attendees can bring their own skates or rent a pair provided by the Steelheads for free on a first-come, first-served basis for all sizes.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:10 p.m. to kick-off a three-game weekend against the Tulsa Oilers. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.