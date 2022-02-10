Oilers Shutout in Idaho

Tulsa, OK - The Oilers are shoutout on the road in Idaho, 2-0.

Will Merchant started the scoring by dropping down to one knee on a slapshot from the right circle to make it 1-0 Idaho at the 1:27 mark of the frame. Luc Brown recorded the primary assist with his cross-ice feed from the left boards.

Merchant would give the Steelheads a 2-0 lead at the 15:12 mark of the first period by scoring short-handed, pouncing on a turnover at the left point of the Steelheads zone and finishing on a breakaway top shelf, glove side.

Tulsa will face the Idaho Steelheads Friday, Feb. 11th, for the second of three straight games between the two teams. Puck drop is at 8:10 p.m. CT.

