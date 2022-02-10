Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:05 PM

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), continue the homestand tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm. It's Pucks-N-Paws Night in Allen. The Americans won the first game of the series last night 4-3 in overtime. Tickets for tonight's game are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Game Promotion: Pucks-N-Paws

Next Home Game: Friday, February 11, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 pm

Costello One Point Away: Chad Costello is one point away from 400 points with the Allen Americans. He currently leads the ECHL in scoring with 49 points.

Streak Ends: The Allen Americans ended their three-game losing streak on Wednesday night, beating the Kansas City Mavericks in overtime by a score of 4-3. Spencer Asuchak scored at 4:11 of the overtime period netting his second of the game and 14th of the season. He had two goals on five shots and finished the game a plus 3. Asuchak is now second on the team in goals scored (14) right behind team leader Chad Costello (18). The Americans outshot Kansas City 40-32. The Americans were 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Big First: For the first time this season, the Americans beat the Kansas City Mavericks. After the win on Wednesday night, their record against Kansas City is 1-2-0-1. The two teams will play four more times over the next seven days, including tonight (Thursday) in Allen at 7:05 pm.

Antoine Bibeau Back in Texas: Goalie Antoine Bibeau was reassigned to the Allen Americans on Wednesday by the Seattle Kraken (NHL), from Charlotte (AHL). Bibeau made the start last night and picked up the win stopping 29-of-32 Kansas City shots earning his seventh win of the season (7-2-1). During his recent recall, Bibeau got a backup opportunity with the Kraken before being assigned to Charlotte in January. In seven games with the Checkers this season he is 3-1-1. The resident of Victoriaville, PQ is a former NHL Draft Pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Troock Expected to Return Next Week: Americans forward Branden Troock continues to be out of the Allen lineup with a lower-body injury. Troock has not played since January 28th. He is expected to miss the final two home games of the series with the hope of returning next week in Kansas City. Troock, who was signed as a free agent this season, has 30 points in 29 games (13 goals and 17 assists). The former Dallas Stars Draft Pick is averaging 1.03 points per game. He is listed as day to day.

Comparing Allen and KC:

Allen Americans:

Home: 10-9-2-0

Away: 8-8-3-1

Overall: 18-17-5-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (18) Chad Costello

Assists: (31) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

Points: (49) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

+/-: (+14) Kris Myllari

PIM: (68) Dawson Butt

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 13-8-1-0

Road: 8-13-1-0

Overall: 21-21-2-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Team Leaders:

Goals: (20) Darik Angeli

Assists: (27) Marcus Crawford

Points: (43) Darik Angeli

+/-: (+19) Nick Pastujov

PIM: (221) Mikael Robidoux

