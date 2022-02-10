Parks Returns to Atlanta from AHL

DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Thursday that goaltender Tyler Parks has been returned on loan from the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League. The team also announced that goaltender Joe Murdaca was released on Wednesday.

Parks, 29, was loaned to Rochester on Jan. 28 but did not appear in a game for the Amerks. In the ECHL with Atlanta, Parks had been dominant. The 6-foot-6 netminder is still tied for the league lead with 16 wins, his 2.14 goals-against average ranks second in the ECHL, and his .931 save percentage stands as the best mark in the league. In his last appearance with the Glads, Parks stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 5-3 win against Florida on Jan. 21.

